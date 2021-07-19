Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,527 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.63 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.73.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

