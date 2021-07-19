CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

