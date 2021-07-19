CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

