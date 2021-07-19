Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.08 ($5.98).

CEC1 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.50 ($6.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.50 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.