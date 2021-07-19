Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Shares of CE stock opened at $152.35 on Monday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.