Celer Network Price Tops $0.0228 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $127.69 million and $35.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

