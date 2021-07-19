Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.21-0.27 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

