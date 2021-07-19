Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

