Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.60 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00007353 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $602.69 million and $15.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00099168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00147555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,763.18 or 0.99823099 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

