Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $51.67 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.67 million and approximately $790,509.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013290 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00775556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,695,399 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.