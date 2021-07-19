Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 623,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,924,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

