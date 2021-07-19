Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE CVE traded down C$0.41 on Monday, hitting C$9.81. 7,535,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,038. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$19.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.