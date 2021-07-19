Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse N. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

