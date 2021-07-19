Centerbridge Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. AF Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,512,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,909,000.

Shares of AFAQU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

