Centerbridge Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 150,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VI makes up approximately 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

OTCMKTS:CFVIU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,671. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

