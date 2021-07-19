Centerbridge Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 163,000 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV comprises about 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 1.17% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $21,601,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $13,483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $12,314,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $11,047,000.

CFIV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

