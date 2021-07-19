Centerbridge Partners L.P. Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 makes up about 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

