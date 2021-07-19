Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.