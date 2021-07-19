Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE):

7/15/2021 – Cerevel Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

7/13/2021 – Cerevel Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Cerevel Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

7/7/2021 – Cerevel Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

6/18/2021 – Cerevel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Cerevel Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Shares of CERE opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

