Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47). 24,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 63,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.86).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,317.95. The stock has a market cap of £213.97 million and a PE ratio of 49.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other Cerillion news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

