CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 797,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.37. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

