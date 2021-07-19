Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $14.56 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $14.56 or 0.00047432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and approximately $683.07 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

