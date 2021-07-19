Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.5% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 318.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 122,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92,860 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.00.

Shares of CHTR opened at $709.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $554.26 and a twelve month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

