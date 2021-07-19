Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHKP stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

