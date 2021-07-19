Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,842 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,104 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.2% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after buying an additional 229,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

