Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 40.2% in June

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.