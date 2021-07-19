Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 57.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 110.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,182,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.08. 221,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

