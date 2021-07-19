China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 39,296 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

