ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.00

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

