ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.00

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
