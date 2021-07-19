Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,048. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.52. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.