Chonk Price Hits $38.66 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $9,030.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.66 or 0.00125456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00775327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.