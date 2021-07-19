Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,660 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 708,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,263. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -234.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

