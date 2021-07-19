Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Repurchase $5.00 billion in Shares

Chubb (NYSE:CB) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

CB traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.79. 1,749,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

