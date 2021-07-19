Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Ciena worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,914 shares of company stock worth $17,695,110. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.05 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

