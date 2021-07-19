Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 252,249 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.42% of Ciena worth $35,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

CIEN stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $139,879.96. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

