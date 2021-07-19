Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

