Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.44 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

