CIT Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

CIT Group has raised its dividend payment by 129.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CIT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

