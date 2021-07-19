Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 3,023.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,658 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.