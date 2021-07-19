Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 141.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 167,874 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

