Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,051,139 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,051,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,009,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,955,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,947,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,448,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.92 on Monday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.