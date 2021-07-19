Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 993,548 Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 993,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.95% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMEG. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

