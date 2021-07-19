Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.09% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,958,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,140,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,124,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,906,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

