Citadel Advisors LLC Has $10.49 Million Stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.12% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPSR. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2,693.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPSR opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.