Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Denbury worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,241,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $41,308,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $38,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $18,086,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $65.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

