Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $10.06 Million in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.26% of Sensei Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,705,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNSE stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNSE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. decreased their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

