Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $10.88 Million in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,097,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $238,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KLAQU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.