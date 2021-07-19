Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 955,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.19% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $10,250,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,200,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,688,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $6,529,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Alliance Corp. II alerts:

RACB stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.