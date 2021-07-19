Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $9.89 Million Investment in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

FTPAU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.