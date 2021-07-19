Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,026,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.